Manitoba Electoral Riding: St. James

Quick take

The original St. James riding dates back to the province’s creation in 1870. It was eliminated in 1879 and brought back by redistribution in 1957. The modern riding has gone back and forth between Progressive Conservative and NDP control with the exception of the 1988 election, when the Liberals won the seat. The NDP held the seat from 1995 to 2016, when current MLA Scott Johnston won the seat back for the PCs.

Candidates

NDP: Adrien Sala

Green Party: Jeff Buhse

Liberal Party:

PC Party: Michelle Richard