Manitoba Electoral Riding: Fort Rouge

The Fort Rouge riding was re-established in 1999 after being first created by redistribution in 1957 and eliminated in 1989. The riding has been held by the NDP since it’s recreation in 1999. It was held by both the Progressive Conservatives and the Liberals from 1958 and 1990 with the exception of several years of NDP control between 1981 and 1988.

Candidates

NDP: Wab Kinew

Green Party: James Beddome

Liberal Party: Cyndy Friesen

PC Party: Edna Nabess