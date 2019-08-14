Manitoba Electoral Riding: Borderland
A A
Quick take
MLA Cliff Graydon is running as an independent in this riding after being booted from PC caucus following allegations of sexual harassment. The riding of Borderland is new, replacing the former riding of Emerson.
Candidates
NDP: Liz Cronk
Green Party:
Liberal Party: Loren Braul
PC Party: Joshua Guenter
Independent: Cliff Graydon
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.