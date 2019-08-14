Politics
August 14, 2019 1:00 am

Manitoba Electoral Riding: Borderland

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

The Electoral Riding of Borderland.

Elections Manitoba
Quick take

MLA Cliff Graydon is running as an independent in this riding after being booted from PC caucus following allegations of sexual harassment. The riding of Borderland is new, replacing the former riding of Emerson.

Candidates

NDP: Liz Cronk

Green Party: 

Liberal Party: Loren Braul

PC Party: Joshua Guenter

Independent: Cliff Graydon

