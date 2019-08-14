Manitoba Electoral Riding: Elmwood
A A
Quick take
The Elmwood riding, in its current configuration, has consistently elected NDP, or the party’s predecessor the CCF (Manitoba Co-operative Commonwealth Federation) since it was created by redistribution in 1957. The original Elmwood riding existed between 1914 and 1920, and saw both Liberal and a Conservative members elected.
Candidates
NDP: Jim Maloway
Green Party: Nicolas Geddert
Liberal Party:
PC Party: Mayra Dubon
Communist Party of Canada (Manitoba): German Lombana
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.