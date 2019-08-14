Politics
Manitoba Electoral Riding: Elmwood

The Elmwood riding, in its current configuration, has consistently elected NDP, or the party’s predecessor the CCF (Manitoba Co-operative Commonwealth Federation) since it was created by redistribution in 1957. The original Elmwood riding existed between 1914 and 1920, and saw both Liberal and a Conservative members elected.

NDP: Jim Maloway

Green Party: Nicolas Geddert

Liberal Party: 

PC Party: Mayra Dubon

Communist Party of Canada (Manitoba): German Lombana

