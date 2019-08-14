Manitoba Electoral Riding: Wolseley

Quick take

The riding of Wolseley was created during the redistribution of 1957. The constituency elected Progressive Conservative members from 1958 to 1972, including Manitoba premier Dufferin Roblin. Liberal leader Israel Asper broke up the PC rule between 1972 and 1975, but PCs continued to hold the seat until 1981. The NDP have held the seat since 1981 with the exception of 1988, when the seat went to the Liberals. In 2016 the Manitoba Green Party came in second, losing to the NDP by less than 400 votes.

Candidates

NDP: Lisa Naylor

Green Party: David Nicharz

Liberal Party: Shandi Strong

PC Party: