Manitoba Electoral Riding: St. Vital

Quick take

The St. Vital riding was created by redistribution in 1957 and was consistently held by the Progressive Conservatives from 1958 to 1971. The NDP have since held the seat with the exception of 1988 to 1990 when it went to the Liberals, and 1990 to 1999 when the Tories took it back. PC MLA Colleen Mayer won the seat in the 2016 election.

Candidates

NDP: Jamie Moses

Green Party:

Liberal Party: Jeffrey Anderson

PC Party: Colleen Mayer

Independent: Baljeet Sharma