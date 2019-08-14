Manitoba Electoral Riding: Steinbach
Steinbach is widely considered the province’s safest conservative seat, thanks to its rural and religious background. Some have even called it a “yellow dog riding,” as part of the joke that the Tories could nominate a yellow dog and win the riding.
Candidates
NDP: Rob Jessup
Green Party:
Liberal Party:
PC Party: Kelvin Goertzen
