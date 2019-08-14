Politics
August 14, 2019 1:00 am

Manitoba Electoral Riding: Riel

By Global News

The riding of Riel.

Quick take

Located in south-central Winnipeg, the Riel riding was created out of a redistribution in 1968. The constituency has gone back and forth between the NDP and Progressive Conservatives since the election of 1969. Current PC MLA Rochelle squires won the seat in 2016.

Candidates

NDP: Michael Moyes

Green Party:

Liberal Party: Neil Johnston

PC Party: Rochelle Squires

