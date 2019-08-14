Manitoba Electoral Riding: Riel
A A
Quick take
Located in south-central Winnipeg, the Riel riding was created out of a redistribution in 1968. The constituency has gone back and forth between the NDP and Progressive Conservatives since the election of 1969. Current PC MLA Rochelle squires won the seat in 2016.
Candidates
NDP: Michael Moyes
Green Party:
Liberal Party: Neil Johnston
PC Party: Rochelle Squires
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.