Manitoba Electoral Riding: Tuxedo
Quick take
First created by redistribution in 1979, Winnipeg’s Tuxedo riding has only ever seen Progressive Conservatives candidates elected. In fact only two PC members have held the seat since the riding’s first election, including former Manitoba premier Gary Filmon, who represented the riding from 1981 to 2003. Heather Stefanson has sat in the seat since 2003.
Candidates
NDP:
Green Party:
Liberal Party:
PC Party: Heather Stefanson
