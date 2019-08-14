Manitoba Electoral Riding: Tuxedo

Quick take

First created by redistribution in 1979, Winnipeg’s Tuxedo riding has only ever seen Progressive Conservatives candidates elected. In fact only two PC members have held the seat since the riding’s first election, including former Manitoba premier Gary Filmon, who represented the riding from 1981 to 2003. Heather Stefanson has sat in the seat since 2003.

Candidates

NDP:

Green Party:

Liberal Party:

PC Party: Heather Stefanson