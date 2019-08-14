Politics
August 14, 2019 1:00 am

Manitoba Electoral Riding: Tuxedo

By Global News

The Tuxedo riding.

Google Maps
A A

Quick take

First created by redistribution in 1979, Winnipeg’s Tuxedo riding has only ever seen Progressive Conservatives candidates elected. In fact only two PC members have held the seat since the riding’s first election, including former Manitoba premier Gary Filmon, who represented the riding from 1981 to 2003. Heather Stefanson has sat in the seat since 2003.

Candidates

NDP: 

Green Party:

Liberal Party: 

PC Party: Heather Stefanson

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Decision Manitoba 2019
manitoba election 2019
Manitoba Elections Results 2019
Tuxedo

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.