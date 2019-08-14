Manitoba Electoral Riding: Fort Garry
A A
Quick take
The riding of Fort Garry has been re-created for the 2019 election. It had existed from 1958 to 2011. The riding has historically been considered a safe seat for the Progressive Conservatives, but did go Liberal in the 1988 election and was held by the NDP from 2003 to 2011.
Candidates
NDP: Mark Wasyliw
Green Party:
Liberal Party: Craig Larkins
PC Party: Nancy Cooke
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.