Manitoba Electoral Riding: Fort Garry

Quick take

The riding of Fort Garry has been re-created for the 2019 election. It had existed from 1958 to 2011. The riding has historically been considered a safe seat for the Progressive Conservatives, but did go Liberal in the 1988 election and was held by the NDP from 2003 to 2011.

Candidates

NDP: Mark Wasyliw

Green Party:

Liberal Party: Craig Larkins

PC Party: Nancy Cooke