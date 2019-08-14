Politics
August 14, 2019 1:00 am

Manitoba Electoral Riding: Fort Garry

By Global News

The riding of Fort Garry.

Google Maps
A A

Quick take

The riding of Fort Garry has been re-created for the 2019 election. It had existed from 1958 to 2011. The riding has historically been considered a safe seat for the Progressive Conservatives, but did go Liberal in the 1988 election and was held by the NDP from 2003 to 2011.

Candidates

NDP: Mark Wasyliw

Green Party:

Liberal Party: Craig Larkins

PC Party: Nancy Cooke

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Decision Manitoba 2019
Fort Garry
manitoba election 2019
Manitoba Elections Results 2019

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.