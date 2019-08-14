Manitoba Electoral Riding: Keewatinook
Quick take
Kewatinook riding existed previously under the name Rupertsland. In the 2011 election, the name was changed to Kewatinook, Cree for “from the north.” For this election, the riding name’s spelling was corrected to Keewatinook. About 87 per cent of the population is Aboriginal.
Candidates
NDP: Ian Bushie
Green Party:
Liberal Party: Jason Harper
PC Party: Arnold Flett
