Manitoba Electoral Riding: Keewatinook

Kewatinook riding existed previously under the name Rupertsland. In the 2011 election, the name was changed to Kewatinook, Cree for “from the north.” For this election, the riding name’s spelling was corrected to Keewatinook. About 87 per cent of the population is Aboriginal.

Candidates

NDP: Ian Bushie

Green Party:

Liberal Party: Jason Harper

PC Party: Arnold Flett