August 14, 2019 1:00 am

Manitoba Electoral Riding: Keewatinook

The Electoral Riding of Keewatinook.

Kewatinook riding existed previously under the name Rupertsland. In the 2011 election, the name was changed to Kewatinook, Cree for “from the north.” For this election, the riding name’s spelling was corrected to Keewatinook. About 87 per cent of the population is Aboriginal.

NDP: Ian Bushie

Liberal Party: Jason Harper

PC Party: Arnold Flett

