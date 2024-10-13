Saskatchewan election 2024: Find your riding, local candidates

Send this page to someone via email

Ahead of the Saskatchewan election on Oct. 28, Global News has profiled all 61 ridings in the province so you can find your riding, learn more about the local candidates running in your riding and see how your riding has voted in past elections.

Use the lookup tool below to find your Saskatchewan riding before you head to the polls on Oct. 28.

List of all Saskatchewan ridings in the 2024 election