Saskatchewan election 2024: Find your riding, local candidates

Ahead of the Saskatchewan election on Oct. 28, Global News has profiled all 61 ridings in the province so you can find your riding, learn more about the local candidates running in your riding and see how your riding has voted in past elections.
Use the lookup tool below to find your Saskatchewan riding before you head to the polls on Oct. 28.
List of all Saskatchewan ridings in the 2024 election
Athabasca
Batoche
Cannington
Canora-Pelly
Carrot River Valley
Cumberland
Cut Knife-Turtleford
Cypress Hills
Dakota-Arm River
Estevan-Big Muddy
Humboldt-Watrous
Kelvington-Wadena
Kindersley-Biggar
Last Mountain-Touchwood
Lloydminster
Lumsden-Morse
Martensville-Blairmore
Meadow Lake
Melfort
Melville-Saltcoats
Moose Jaw North
Moose Jaw Wakamow
Moosomin-Montmartre
Prince Albert Carlton
Prince Albert Northcote
Regina Coronation Park
Regina Douglas Park
Regina Elphinstone-Centre
Regina Lakeview
Regina Mount Royal
Regina Northeast
Regina Pasqua
Regina Rochdale
Regina South Albert
Regina University
Regina Walsh Acres
Regina Wascana Plains
Rosetown-Delisle
Rosthern-Shellbrook
Saskatchewan Rivers
Saskatoon Centre
Saskatoon Chief Mistawasis
Saskatoon Churchill-Wildwood
Saskatoon Eastview
Saskatoon Fairview
Saskatoon Meewasin
Saskatoon Nutana
Saskatoon Riversdale
Saskatoon Silverspring
Saskatoon Southeast
Saskatoon Stonebridge
Saskatoon University-Sutherland
Saskatoon Westview
Saskatoon Willowgrove
Swift Current
The Battlefords
Warman
Weyburn-Bengough
White City-Qu'appelle
Wood River
Yorkton
