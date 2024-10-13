Saskatchewan election 2024: Last Mountain-Touchwood

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Last Mountain-Touchwood is a provincial riding located in central Saskatchewan.

The incumbent is Saskatchewan Party MLA Travis Keisig who first took office in 2020. Keisig collected 4,461 votes, winning 62.44 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Last Mountain-Touchwood during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.