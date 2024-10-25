SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

How Global News is covering election night in Saskatchewan

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 25, 2024 9:30 am
Decision Saskatchewan View image in full screen
Join Global News at 8 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2024 for live results coverage of the Saskatchewan Provincial Election. Global News
Join Global News on October 28, 2024 for a special presentation as voters decide the future of the province in the 2024 Saskatchewan provincial election.

Anchors Lisa Dutton and Brendan Purdy lead coverage with analysis from Chief Political Correspondent David Akin and political analyst Ken Coates.

Our reporter teams will also be live on location throughout the broadcast.

The Saskatchewan Party led by leader Scott Moe held 42 seats at dissolution followed by Carla Beck’s NDP with 14.

The NDP have put most of their efforts into gaining urban votes, while being deeply unpopular in rural ridings.

While Moe’s Sask. Party have been campaigning in ridings that are historically safe for them.

Meanwhile, this will be the first election for the Saskatchewan United Party. Could this upstart make a difference in shaping the future of the province?

You can watch our live coverage of the election results at the top of this story when the polls close at 8 p.m. CST.

