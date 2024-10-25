How Global News is covering election night in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Join Global News on October 28, 2024 for a special presentation as voters decide the future of the province in the 2024 Saskatchewan provincial election.

Anchors Lisa Dutton and Brendan Purdy lead coverage with analysis from Chief Political Correspondent David Akin and political analyst Ken Coates.

Our reporter teams will also be live on location throughout the broadcast.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Saskatchewan Party led by leader Scott Moe held 42 seats at dissolution followed by Carla Beck’s NDP with 14.

The NDP have put most of their efforts into gaining urban votes, while being deeply unpopular in rural ridings.

While Moe’s Sask. Party have been campaigning in ridings that are historically safe for them.

Meanwhile, this will be the first election for the Saskatchewan United Party. Could this upstart make a difference in shaping the future of the province?

Story continues below advertisement

You can watch our live coverage of the election results at the top of this story when the polls close at 8 p.m. CST.