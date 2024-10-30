Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan Party candidate who used racial slur on track to lose seat

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2024 3:44 pm
1 min read
Sask. Party candidate David Buckingham speaks at an election announcement on October 9, 2024. View image in full screen
Sask. Party candidate David Buckingham speaks at an election announcement on October 9, 2024. Global News
A controversial Saskatchewan Party candidate who had been on track to win his seat in Monday’s election now appears to have lost.

David Buckingham, the incumbent in Saskatoon Westview, was narrowly ahead of NDP challenger April ChiefCalf in voting on election night.

Elections Saskatchewan has now added mail-in ballots to the count, putting ChiefCalf at 3,501 votes, which is 37 ahead of Buckingham.

Buckingham publicly apologized during the campaign after it came to light that he uttered a racial slur referring to a Black person a year ago in the government caucus office.

With the riding changing hands, Premier Scott Moe and his Saskatchewan Party have 34 seats, still enough to form their fifth consecutive majority government.

The Opposition NDP almost doubled their seat count, sweeping Regina and taking all but one seat in Saskatoon, and now sit at 27.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

