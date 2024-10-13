Saskatchewan election 2024: Regina Elphinstone-Centre

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Regina Elphinstone-Centre is a provincial riding in Saskatchewan located in Regina.

The incumbent is New Democratic Party MLA Meara Conway who first took office in 2020. Conway collected 2,491 votes, winning 61.42 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Regina Elphinstone-Centre during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.