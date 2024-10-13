Saskatchewan election 2024: Yorkton

See more sharing options

Yorkton is a provincial riding located in central Saskatchewan.

The incumbent is Saskatchewan Party MLA Greg Ottenbreit who first took office in 2007. Ottenbreit collected 4,171 votes, winning 74.01 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election. He did not seek re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Yorkton during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.