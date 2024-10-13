Saskatchewan election 2024: Batoche

See more sharing options

Batoche is a provincial riding located in central Saskatchewan.

The incumbent is Saskatchewan Party MLA Delbert Kirsch who first took office in 2003. Kirsch collected 4,357 votes, winning 65.28 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election. Kirsch did not seek re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Batoche during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

