Saskatchewan election 2024: Saskatoon Silverspring

Saskatoon Silverspring is a provincial riding in Saskatchewan located in Saskatoon.
Saskatoon Silverspring is a new constituency for the 2024 election. Saskatchewan Party candidate Paul Merriman was the MLA for Saskatoon Silverspring-Sutherland at dissolution.
Following the 2020 election, a Constituency Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.
Voters will decide who will represent Saskatoon Silverspring during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.
Comments