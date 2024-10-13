Saskatchewan election 2024: Saskatoon Silverspring

See more sharing options

Saskatoon Silverspring is a provincial riding in Saskatchewan located in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Silverspring is a new constituency for the 2024 election. Saskatchewan Party candidate Paul Merriman was the MLA for Saskatoon Silverspring-Sutherland at dissolution.

Following the 2020 election, a Constituency Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

Voters will decide who will represent Saskatoon Silverspring during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.