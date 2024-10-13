Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan election 2024: Saskatoon Stonebridge

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 13, 2024 2:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Bronwyn Eyre
    Bronwyn Eyre
    Saskatchewan Party
    Incumbent
  • Darcy Warrington
    Darcy Warrington
    New Democratic Party
  • Cheryl Mazil
    Cheryl Mazil
    Green Party
  • Jahangir Viliani
    Jahangir Viliani
    Progress Party
Saskatoon Stonebridge is a provincial riding in Saskatchewan located in Saskatoon.

The incumbent is Saskatchewan Party MLA Bronwyn Eyre who first took office in 2016.  Eyre collected 7,584 votes, winning 67.17 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saskatoon Stonebridge during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

