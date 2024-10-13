Saskatchewan election 2024: Saskatoon Stonebridge

See more sharing options

Saskatoon Stonebridge is a provincial riding in Saskatchewan located in Saskatoon.

The incumbent is Saskatchewan Party MLA Bronwyn Eyre who first took office in 2016. Eyre collected 7,584 votes, winning 67.17 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saskatoon Stonebridge during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.