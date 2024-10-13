Saskatchewan election 2024: Canora-Pelly

See more sharing options

Canora-Pelly is a provincial riding located in central Saskatchewan.

The incumbent is Saskatchewan Party MLA Terry Dennis who first took office in 2016. Dennis collected 4,343 votes, winning 68.31 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election. Dennis lost the Saskatchewan Party nomination for 2024.

Voters will decide who will represent Canora-Pelly during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.