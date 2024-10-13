Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan election 2024: Cut Knife-Turtleford

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 13, 2024 2:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • James Thorsteinson
    James Thorsteinson
    Saskatchewan Party
  • Clayton Poole
    Clayton Poole
    New Democratic Party
  • Steve Gessner
    Steve Gessner
    Saskatchewan United
  • Holly Ennis
    Holly Ennis
    Green Party
Cut Knife-Turtleford is a provincial riding located in central Saskatchewan.

The incumbent is Independent MLA Ryan Domotor who first took office in 2020.  Domotor collected 5,517 votes, winning 76.91 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election.

Domotor is not seeking re-election and was kicked out of the Saskatchewan Party Caucus after he was charged by police in Regina with communicating to obtain sexual services in November, 2023.  The charge against him was stayed in February after Domotor completed a prostitution offender intervention program.

Voters will decide who will represent Cut Knife-Turtleford during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

