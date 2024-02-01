Procuring sex charge stayed against former Sask. MLA after completing intervention program

The Crown has stayed a charge of seeking to obtain sexual services against a former Saskatchewan legislature member.
Ryan Domotor’s lawyer, Darren Kraushaar, says his client recently completed a prostitution offender intervention program.
Vice officers arrested the former Saskatchewan Party backbencher and others in November during a sting operation to combat sexual exploitation and human trafficking.
A court record alleged he communicated with an undercover police officer and was arrested at a Regina hotel in the city’s east end.
Premier Scott Moe removed Domotor from the caucus, calling the allegations disgusting and vile.
Domotor was elected in the Cut Knife-Turtleford constituency in the 2020 provincial election.
Comments