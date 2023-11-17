Sask. MLA Ryan Domotor charged with communicating to obtain sexual services

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatchewan MLA has been stripped of his duties after he was charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration according to an email release from the province.

Ryan Domotor, MLA for Cutknife – Turtleford was arrested by Regina police at a business Thursday afternoon and charged for communicating for the purposes of procuring sex.

He was one of 16 people arrested by Regina’s vice unit during a project to fight sexual exploitation.

Domotor has been kicked out of government caucus and removed of all government appointments and responsibilities.

Premier Scott Moe said he took immediate action after learning about the charge.

“Those in public office should be working to support vulnerable women, not exploit them,” Moe said. “There is absolutely no place in our government, nor frankly in the Assembly, for someone who has been charged with such a crime.”

Domotor was elected in the Cut Knife-Turtleford constituency in the 2020 provincial election.

He was the Chief Administrative Officer for the R.M. of Mervin from 1994 to 2020, served 12 years on Turtleford’s town council, and 17 years as the area Coroner.

Domotor was also a participating board member of the Turtleford and District Co-op Association.

According to the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan’s website, he previously served as a member of the Standing Committee on Human Services and was recently appointed to the cabinet Committee on the Economy.

Global News has reached out to Domotor’s constituency office.

The charge has not been proven in court.

He will make his first appearance in Regina Provincial Court on Jan. 4.