Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Saskatchewan election 2024: Saskatoon Nutana

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 13, 2024 2:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Erika Ritchie
    Erika Ritchie
    New Democratic Party
    Incumbent
  • Mumtaz Naseeb
    Mumtaz Naseeb
    Saskatchewan Party
  • Whitney Greenleaf
    Whitney Greenleaf
    Green Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon Nutana is a provincial riding in Saskatchewan located in Saskatoon.

The incumbent is New Democratic Party MLA Erika Ritchie who first took office in 2020. Ritchie collected 4,777 votes, winning 65.13 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saskatoon Nutana during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices