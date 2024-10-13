Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan election 2024: Regina Douglas Park

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 13, 2024 2:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Nicole Sarauer
    Nicole Sarauer
    New Democratic Party
    Incumbent
  • Ken Grey
    Ken Grey
    Saskatchewan Party
  • Victor Lau
    Victor Lau
    Green Party
Regina Douglas Park is a provincial riding in Saskatchewan located in Regina.

The incumbent is New Democratic Party MLA Nicole Sarauer who first took office in 2016.  Sarauer collected 3,545 votes, winning 60.14 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Regina Douglas Park during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

