Politics

Saskatchewan election 2024: Saskatchewan Rivers

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 13, 2024 2:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Nadine Wilson
    Nadine Wilson
    Saskatchewan United
    Incumbent
  • Eric Schmalz
    Eric Schmalz
    Saskatchewan Party
  • Doug Racine
    Doug Racine
    New Democratic Party
  • Alesha Bruce
    Alesha Bruce
    Green Party
  • Bernard LaLonde
    Bernard LaLonde
    PC Party of Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan Rivers is a provincial riding located in central Saskatchewan.

The incumbent is Saskatchewan United MLA Nadine Wilson who first took office in 2007 as a member of the Saskatchewan party.  Wilson collected 4,401 votes, winning 62.22 per cent of the vote as a Saskatchewan Party candidate in the 2020 provincial election.

Wilson resigned from the Saskatchewan Party caucus in 2021 and later joined Saskatchewan United.

Voters will decide who will represent Saskatchewan Rivers during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

