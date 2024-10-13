Saskatchewan election 2024: Saskatchewan Rivers

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatchewan Rivers is a provincial riding located in central Saskatchewan.

The incumbent is Saskatchewan United MLA Nadine Wilson who first took office in 2007 as a member of the Saskatchewan party. Wilson collected 4,401 votes, winning 62.22 per cent of the vote as a Saskatchewan Party candidate in the 2020 provincial election.

Wilson resigned from the Saskatchewan Party caucus in 2021 and later joined Saskatchewan United.

Voters will decide who will represent Saskatchewan Rivers during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.