Saskatchewan election 2024: Prince Albert Northcote

Prince Albert Northcote is a provincial riding in Saskatchewan located in Prince Albert.

The incumbent is Saskatchewan Party MLA Alana Ross who first took office in 2020. Ross collected 2,652 votes, winning 48.84 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Prince Albert Northcote during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

