Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Saskatchewan election 2024: Prince Albert Northcote

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 13, 2024 2:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Alana Ross
    Alana Ross
    Saskatchewan Party
    Incumbent
  • Nicole Rancourt
    Nicole Rancourt
    New Democratic Party
  • Terri Davis
    Terri Davis
    Saskatchewan United
  • Jarren Jones
    Jarren Jones
    Green Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Prince Albert Northcote is a provincial riding in Saskatchewan located in Prince Albert.

The incumbent is Saskatchewan Party MLA Alana Ross who first took office in 2020.  Ross collected 2,652 votes, winning 48.84 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Prince Albert Northcote during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices