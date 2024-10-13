Saskatchewan election 2024: Carrot River Valley

See more sharing options

Carrot River Valley is a provincial riding located in central Saskatchewan.

The incumbent is Saskatchewan Party MLA Fred Bradshaw who first took office in 2007. Bradshaw collected 4,833 votes, winning 74.54 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election. Bradshaw did not seek re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Carrot River Valley during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.