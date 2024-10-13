Saskatchewan election 2024: Warman

See more sharing options

Warman is a provincial riding located in central Saskatchewan.

Warman is a new constituency for the 2024 election. Saskatchewan Party candidate Terry Jenson was the MLA for Martensville-Warman at dissolution.

Following the 2020 election, a Constituency Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

Voters will decide who will represent Warman during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.