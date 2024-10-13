Saskatchewan election 2024: Regina South Albert

Regina South Albert is a provincial riding in Saskatchewan located in Regina.
Regina South Albert is a new constituency for the 2024 election. New Democratic Party Candidate Aleana Young was the MLA for Regina University at dissolution.
Following the 2020 election, a Constituency Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.
Voters will decide who will represent Regina South Albert during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.
Comments