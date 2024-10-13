Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan election 2024: Regina South Albert

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 13, 2024 2:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Aleana Young
    Aleana Young
    New Democratic Party
    Incumbent
  • Khushdil Mehrok
    Khushdil Mehrok
    Saskatchewan Party
  • David Teece
    David Teece
    PC Party of Saskatchewan
  • Leonie Williams
    Leonie Williams
    Green Party
Regina South Albert is a provincial riding in Saskatchewan located in Regina.

Regina South Albert is a new constituency for the 2024 election. New Democratic Party Candidate Aleana Young was the MLA for Regina University at dissolution.

Following the 2020 election, a Constituency Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

Voters will decide who will represent Regina South Albert during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

