Saskatchewan election 2024: Regina South Albert

Regina South Albert is a provincial riding in Saskatchewan located in Regina.

Regina South Albert is a new constituency for the 2024 election. New Democratic Party Candidate Aleana Young was the MLA for Regina University at dissolution.

Following the 2020 election, a Constituency Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

Voters will decide who will represent Regina South Albert during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

