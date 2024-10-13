Saskatchewan election 2024: Saskatoon Willowgrove

See more sharing options

Saskatoon Willowgrove is a provincial riding in Saskatchewan located in Saskatoon.

The incumbent is Saskatchewan Party MLA Ken Cheveldayoff who first took office in 2003. Cheveldayoff collected 7,509 votes, winning 66.38 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saskatoon Willowgrove during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.