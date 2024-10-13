Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan election 2024: Regina Northeast

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 13, 2024 2:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Rahul Singh
    Rahul Singh
    Saskatchewan Party
  • Jacqueline Roy
    Jacqueline Roy
    New Democratic Party
  • Fawaz Adegoke
    Fawaz Adegoke
    PC Party of Saskatchewan
  • Anthony Majore
    Anthony Majore
    Green Party
  • Kate Tremblay
    Kate Tremblay
    Progress Party
Regina Northeast is a provincial riding in Saskatchewan located in Regina.

The incumbent is Saskatchewan Party MLA Gary Grewal who first took office in 2020.  Grewal collected 3,709 votes, winning 49.6 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election. He did not seek re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Regina Northeast during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

