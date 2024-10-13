Saskatchewan election 2024: Moose Jaw Wakamow

See more sharing options

Moose Jaw Wakamow is a provincial riding in Saskatchewan located in Moose Jaw.

The incumbent is independent MLA Greg Lawrence who first took office in 2011. Lawrence collected 3,466 votes, winning 53.4 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election.

Lawrence is not seeking re-election and resigned from the Saskatchewan Party Caucus after he was charged with assault in January. Lawrence has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault and is scheduled to stand trial beginning November 18.

Voters will decide who will represent Moose Jaw Wakamow during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.