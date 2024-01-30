Saskatchewan Party MLA Greg Lawrence resigns from caucus

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Party MLA Greg Lawrence announced his resignation from the Saskatchewan Party caucus on Tuesday.

“His decision comes as an active police investigation is occurring into historical complaints unrelated to his duties as an MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow,” according to an email statement.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“He will sit as an independent Member of the Legislative Assembly and is fully cooperating with the police investigation.”

Lawrence had previously announced he would not be running in the next provincial election, the statement read.

Global News will bring you more when details become available.