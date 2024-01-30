Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan Party MLA Greg Lawrence resigns from caucus

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 30, 2024 6:23 pm
1 min read
Moose Jaw Wakamow MLA Greg Lawrence is shown in this handout image provided by the Saskatchewan provincial government. Lawrence is recovering in hospital after his motorbike crashed Thursday in Moose Jaw. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saskatchewan provincial government **MANDATORY CREDIT **. View image in full screen
Moose Jaw Wakamow MLA Greg Lawrence is shown in this handout image provided by the Saskatchewan provincial government. Lawrence is recovering in hospital after his motorbike crashed Thursday in Moose Jaw. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saskatchewan provincial government **MANDATORY CREDIT **. DPi
Saskatchewan Party MLA Greg Lawrence announced his resignation from the Saskatchewan Party caucus on Tuesday.

“His decision comes as an active police investigation is occurring into historical complaints unrelated to his duties as an MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow,” according to an email statement.

“He will sit as an independent Member of the Legislative Assembly and is fully cooperating with the police investigation.”

Lawrence had previously announced he would not be running in the next provincial election, the statement read.

Global News will bring you more when details become available.

