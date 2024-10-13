Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Saskatchewan election 2024: Regina Wascana Plains

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 13, 2024 2:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Christine Tell
    Christine Tell
    Saskatchewan Party
    Incumbent
  • Brent Blakley
    Brent Blakley
    New Democratic Party
  • Dustin Plett
    Dustin Plett
    Saskatchewan United
  • Larry Buchinski
    Larry Buchinski
    PC Party of Saskatchewan
  • Bo Chen
    Bo Chen
    Green Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Regina Wascana Plains is a provincial riding in Saskatchewan located in Regina.

The incumbent is Saskatchewan Party MLA Christine Tell who first took office in 2007.  Tell collected 7,209 votes, winning 63.8 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Regina Wascana Plains during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices