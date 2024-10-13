Saskatchewan election 2024: Regina Wascana Plains

See more sharing options

Regina Wascana Plains is a provincial riding in Saskatchewan located in Regina.

The incumbent is Saskatchewan Party MLA Christine Tell who first took office in 2007. Tell collected 7,209 votes, winning 63.8 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Regina Wascana Plains during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.