Saskatchewan election 2024: Saskatoon Riversdale

Saskatoon Riversdale is a provincial riding in Saskatchewan located in Saskatoon.

The incumbent is Saskatchewan Party MLA Marv Friesen who first took office in 2020. Friesen collected 2,984 votes, winning 49.18 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election. He did not seek re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saskatoon Riversdale during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.