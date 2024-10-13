Saskatchewan election 2024: Rosetown-Delisle

Rosetown-Delisle is a provincial riding located in central Saskatchewan.
Rosetown-Delisle is a new constituency for the 2024 election. Saskatchewan Party candidate Jim Reiter was the MLA for Rosetown-Elrose at dissolution.
Following the 2020 election, a Constituency Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.
Voters will decide who will represent Rosetown-Delisle during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.
