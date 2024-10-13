Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Saskatchewan election 2024: Rosetown-Delisle

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 13, 2024 2:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Jim Reiter
    Jim Reiter
    Saskatchewan Party
    Incumbent
  • Brenda Edel
    Brenda Edel
    New Democratic Party
  • Sean Muirhead
    Sean Muirhead
    Green Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Rosetown-Delisle is a provincial riding located in central Saskatchewan.

Rosetown-Delisle is a new constituency for the 2024 election.  Saskatchewan Party candidate Jim Reiter was the MLA for Rosetown-Elrose at dissolution.

Following the 2020 election, a Constituency Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

Voters will decide who will represent Rosetown-Delisle during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices