Politics

Saskatchewan election 2024: Estevan-Big Muddy

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 13, 2024 2:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Lori Carr
    Lori Carr
    Saskatchewan Party
    Incumbent
  • Phil Smith
    Phil Smith
    New Democratic Party
  • Andrew Cey
    Andrew Cey
    Saskatchewan United
  • Billy Patterson
    Billy Patterson
    Green Party
  • Phil Zajac
    Phil Zajac
    Buffalo Party
Estevan-Big Muddy is a provincial riding located in southern Saskatchewan.

Estevan-Big Muddy is a new constituency for the 2024 election.  Saskatchewan Party candidate Lori Carr was the MLA for Estevan at dissolution.

Following the 2020 election, a Constituency Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

Voters will decide who will represent Estevan-Big Muddy during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

