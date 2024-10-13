Saskatchewan election 2024: Prince Albert Carlton

See more sharing options

Prince Albert Carlton is a provincial riding in Saskatchewan located in Prince Albert.

The incumbent is Saskatchewan Party MLA Joe Hargrave who first took office in 2016. Hargrave collected 3,867 votes, winning 57.68 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election. He did not seek re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Prince Albert Carlton during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.