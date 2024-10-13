Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan election 2024: Prince Albert Carlton

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 13, 2024 2:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Ken Kasun
    Ken Kasun
    Saskatchewan Party
  • Carolyn Brost Strom
    Carolyn Brost Strom
    New Democratic Party
  • Dennell Carpenter
    Dennell Carpenter
    Saskatchewan United
  • Andrew Muirhead
    Andrew Muirhead
    Green Party
Prince Albert Carlton is a provincial riding in Saskatchewan located in Prince Albert.

The incumbent is Saskatchewan Party MLA Joe Hargrave who first took office in 2016.  Hargrave collected 3,867 votes, winning 57.68 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election. He did not seek re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Prince Albert Carlton during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

