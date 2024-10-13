Saskatchewan election 2024: Cumberland

See more sharing options

Cumberland is a provincial riding located in northern Saskatchewan.

The incumbent is New Democratic Party MLA Doyle Vermette who first took office in 2008. Vermette collected 2,807 votes, winning 66.53 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election. Vermette did not seek re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Cumberland during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.