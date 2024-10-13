Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Saskatchewan election 2024: Saskatoon Southeast

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 13, 2024 2:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • John Owojori
    John Owojori
    Saskatchewan Party
  • Brittany Senger
    Brittany Senger
    New Democratic Party
  • Greg Brkich
    Greg Brkich
    Saskatchewan United
  • Mohammed Mansour Abusha'r
    Mohammed Mansour Abusha'r
    Green Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon Southeast is a provincial riding in Saskatchewan located in Saskatoon.

The incumbent is Saskatchewan Party MLA Don Morgan who first took office in 2003.  Morgan collected 5,679 votes, winning 63.58 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election. He did not seek re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saskatoon Southeast during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices