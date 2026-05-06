U.S., Russia interfering in Alberta separatist debate, study says

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Foreign adversaries are meddling in the Alberta separatist debate in ways that threaten Canada’s sovereignty and national security, warns a report released Wednesday.

The study by leading information researchers said American and Russian actors were playing a dangerous role in the province’s dispute over seceding from Canada.

“While homegrown, the movement has become an attractive target for foreign exploitation,” said the study, “National Unity Under Threat: Foreign Interference, Cognitive Sovereignty and the Alberta Referendum.”

As they amplify separatist voices and normalize American annexation of Canada, these outside forces are posing a direct threat to Canada’s “democratic integrity,” it said.

Moscow has a long history of peddling disinformation that aims to undermine Canada, but U.S. officials and influencers aligned with President Donald Trump have now joined in, it said.

Profiteers are also muddying the information environment with artificial intelligence products that spread fake political commentary on the separation issue, according to the report.

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Together, the exploitation by hostile foreign interests is eroding the ability of Canadians to make well-informed political choices, according to the researchers.

“Canadians have the right to debate Confederation, federalism, regional grievances, and Alberta’s future freely and openly,” the researchers wrote in the report.

“The danger is not the existence of that debate,” said the study backed by five think tanks, including DisinfoWatch and the Global Centre for Democratic Resilience.

“The danger is that foreign governments, state-aligned media, ideological networks, and profit-driven manipulation systems are seeking to distort it.”

2:11 Alberta group submits petition with signatures for separatism referendum

The authors, who include disinformation experts Marcus Kolga and Jennie Phillips, said Canada was vulnerable to such interference and urged Ottawa to act quickly.

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To “inoculate the public against manipulation,” the federal government needs to begin preparing before an Alberta referendum campaign gets underway, they said.

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A group advocating Alberta separatism announced on Monday that it had gathered the signatures required to trigger a provincewide vote on leaving Canada.

The question could now go to the ballot box in October — although the campaign still faces a legal challenge brought by Alberta Indigenous groups.

The RCMP and Elections Alberta are also investigating the use of a voters list by one of the organizations involved in the separatist cause.

At the same time, the issue has suddenly become a regular topic among prominent right-wing American influencers who command big audiences.

The “MAGA-aligned influencer ecosystem” has used its large online platforms to promote Alberta independence and a U.S. takeover of Canadian territory, the study said.

“This matters because influencers increasingly command more attention than traditional institutions and can move fringe narratives into mainstream political debate.”

2:08 Leaked voters list potentially damaging to Alberta’s separatist movement

For its part, Russia has engaged more covertly on the issue as part of its long-term campaign to exploit divisions in western democracies, the study said.

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Pro-Kremlin news channels have given sustained coverage to Alberta in recent months, far more than to Ontario, and amplified the memes fuelling separatist sentiment.

“The content repeatedly portrays Alberta separatism as popular, Alberta as economically exploited, and foreign support or recognition as plausible.”

Russia also allegedly funded an American online platform whose influencers have promoted Alberta’s separation and annexation by the U.S.

Disinformation was among the topics highlighted in the latest Canadian Security Intelligence Service annual report to Parliament released on Friday.

“Russian state-linked actors often hide behind networks of proxies who amplify the Kremlin’s messaging,” the intelligence service wrote.

“CSIS continues to identify, investigate, and reduce Russia’s adaptive and sophisticated disinformation methods in support of the government of Canada’s broader efforts to protect Canadians against the harmful effects of misinformation and hostile disinformation campaigns.”

Stewart.Bell@globalnews.ca