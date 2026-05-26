Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. First Nation wants treaty process paused or they could exercise civil disobedience

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted May 26, 2026 9:53 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'First Nation wants treaty process paused'
First Nation wants treaty process paused
Members of a Vancouver Island First Nation are threatening civil disobedience if the province doesn't pause approval of a neighbouring First Nation's treaty. As Kylie Stanton reports, it could mean the blockade of a major cruise ship route.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Members of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation marched through the streets of Campbell River, B.C., recently, warning that they are prepared to escalate their fight.

“We really want to avoid any kind of social disruption, blockades, things of that nature, but they just felt like we’ve been continuously disrespected and ignored,” Chief Chris Roberts said.

Last month, the province introduced Bill 20, the K’ómoks Treaty Act, which would see more than 3,400 hectares of land become K’ómoks Treaty Land with an option for the Nation to purchase an additional 1,592 hectares from the B.C. government over time.

But the neighbouring Wei Wai Kum First Nation is calling for a pause, saying the treaty covers roughly 80 per cent of its own traditional territory.

Despite raising concerns, though, there has been no resolution.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to elevate the awareness of it and bring it to the attention of the government and to the residents of British Columbia,” Roberts said.

On Monday, the First Nation sent formal notices of their intent to exercise civil disobedience to government and commercial entities operating within Ligwiłda’xw Territory, including those related to BC Hydro Dams in the Campbell River watershed, users of the Island Highway, marine terminals and Seymour Narrows.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We really do not want to disrupt traffic. There are cruise ships going through there almost daily in the season, and so it’s really just a matter of let’s not have to do that and let’s resolve this civilly,” Roberts said.

Click to play video: 'BC tables the K’ómoks Treaty Act'
BC tables the K’ómoks Treaty Act

In a statement, the K’ómoks First Nation said it is “committed to respectful dialogue and believes disagreements between nations should be addressed through constructive discussions and established processes, not public disruption.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C.’s Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation agreed.

“Peaceful protest, I think, is one thing. Threatening blockades that could cause people’s livelihoods, their ability to get to work and so on, I don’t think is supportable,” Spencer Chandra Herbert said.

“We’ll continue to engage with Wei Wai Kum First Nations. We understand their concerns. We’ve been in consistent consultation. I’ve spoken with the chief numerous times. We will continue to do the outreach to hear their concerns and my understanding is Comox Nation is working directly with Wei Wai Kum Nation on a nation-to-nation basis, which is completely appropriate for these kinds of conversations, and we’ll continue to support that work.”

Once the treaty passes at the provincial ratification stage, Roberts said it will be difficult to make any changes.

By then, talks might not be the only thing at a standstill.

“The time pressure here is critical,” Roberts said.

“So, it’s that last-ditch plea to say, ‘Please listen to the concerns we’ve brought forward, please pay attention to the proposal that we’ve made,’ because we firmly believe that if we commit to doing that work together, we will get to a better place.”

Click to play video: 'George Abbott of the BC Treaty Commission on the K’ómoks Treaty Act, the Kitselas Treaty Act, and next steps'
George Abbott of the BC Treaty Commission on the K’ómoks Treaty Act, the Kitselas Treaty Act, and next steps

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices