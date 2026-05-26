B.C. First Nation wants treaty process paused or they could exercise civil disobedience

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Members of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation marched through the streets of Campbell River, B.C., recently, warning that they are prepared to escalate their fight.

“We really want to avoid any kind of social disruption, blockades, things of that nature, but they just felt like we’ve been continuously disrespected and ignored,” Chief Chris Roberts said.

Last month, the province introduced Bill 20, the K’ómoks Treaty Act, which would see more than 3,400 hectares of land become K’ómoks Treaty Land with an option for the Nation to purchase an additional 1,592 hectares from the B.C. government over time.

But the neighbouring Wei Wai Kum First Nation is calling for a pause, saying the treaty covers roughly 80 per cent of its own traditional territory.

Despite raising concerns, though, there has been no resolution.

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“We want to elevate the awareness of it and bring it to the attention of the government and to the residents of British Columbia,” Roberts said.

On Monday, the First Nation sent formal notices of their intent to exercise civil disobedience to government and commercial entities operating within Ligwiłda’xw Territory, including those related to BC Hydro Dams in the Campbell River watershed, users of the Island Highway, marine terminals and Seymour Narrows.

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“We really do not want to disrupt traffic. There are cruise ships going through there almost daily in the season, and so it’s really just a matter of let’s not have to do that and let’s resolve this civilly,” Roberts said.

2:05 BC tables the K’ómoks Treaty Act

In a statement, the K’ómoks First Nation said it is “committed to respectful dialogue and believes disagreements between nations should be addressed through constructive discussions and established processes, not public disruption.

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B.C.’s Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation agreed.

“Peaceful protest, I think, is one thing. Threatening blockades that could cause people’s livelihoods, their ability to get to work and so on, I don’t think is supportable,” Spencer Chandra Herbert said.

“We’ll continue to engage with Wei Wai Kum First Nations. We understand their concerns. We’ve been in consistent consultation. I’ve spoken with the chief numerous times. We will continue to do the outreach to hear their concerns and my understanding is Comox Nation is working directly with Wei Wai Kum Nation on a nation-to-nation basis, which is completely appropriate for these kinds of conversations, and we’ll continue to support that work.”

Once the treaty passes at the provincial ratification stage, Roberts said it will be difficult to make any changes.

By then, talks might not be the only thing at a standstill.

“The time pressure here is critical,” Roberts said.

“So, it’s that last-ditch plea to say, ‘Please listen to the concerns we’ve brought forward, please pay attention to the proposal that we’ve made,’ because we firmly believe that if we commit to doing that work together, we will get to a better place.”