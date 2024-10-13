Saskatchewan election 2024: Humboldt-Watrous

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Humboldt-Watrous is a provincial riding located in central Saskatchewan.

The incumbent is Saskatchewan Party MLA Donna Harpauer who first took office in 1999. Harpauer collected 5,713 votes, winning 72.81 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election. She did not seek re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Humboldt-Watrous during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.