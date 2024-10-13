Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan election 2024: Humboldt-Watrous

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 13, 2024 2:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Racquel Hilbert
    Racquel Hilbert
    Saskatchewan Party
  • Kevin Falls
    Kevin Falls
    New Democratic Party
  • Carrie Ann Hradecki
    Carrie Ann Hradecki
    Saskatchewan United
  • Rose Buscholl
    Rose Buscholl
    PC Party of Saskatchewan
  • Sharon Thiebault
    Sharon Thiebault
    Green Party
Humboldt-Watrous is a provincial riding located in central Saskatchewan.

The incumbent is Saskatchewan Party MLA Donna Harpauer who first took office in 1999. Harpauer collected 5,713 votes, winning 72.81 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election. She did not seek re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Humboldt-Watrous during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

