Politics

Saskatchewan election 2024 results: Rosthern-Shellbrook

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 13, 2024 2:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Scott Moe
    Scott Moe
    Saskatchewan Party
    Incumbent
  • Mark Thunderchild
    Mark Thunderchild
    New Democratic Party
  • Cody Lockhart
    Cody Lockhart
    Saskatchewan United
  • Janice Dongworth
    Janice Dongworth
    Green Party
Rosthern-Shellbrook is a provincial riding located in central Saskatchewan.

The incumbent is Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe who first took office as an MLA in 2011.  Moe collected 5,341 votes, winning 79.54 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Rosthern-Shellbrook during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

