Saskatchewan election 2024 results: Rosthern-Shellbrook

Rosthern-Shellbrook is a provincial riding located in central Saskatchewan.

The incumbent is Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe who first took office as an MLA in 2011. Moe collected 5,341 votes, winning 79.54 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Rosthern-Shellbrook during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.