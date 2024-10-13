Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan election 2024: Kelvington-Wadena

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 13, 2024 2:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Chris Beaudry
    Chris Beaudry
    Saskatchewan Party
  • Lorne Schroder
    Lorne Schroder
    New Democratic Party
  • Gillian Halyk
    Gillian Halyk
    Green Party
Kelvington-Wadena is a provincial riding located in central Saskatchewan.

The incumbent is Saskatchewan Party MLA Hugh Nerlien who first took office in 2016.  Nerlien collected 4,791 votes, winning 69.57 per cent of the vote in the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election. He did not seek re-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kelvington-Wadena during the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial election on October 28, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

