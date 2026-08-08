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The Mike Smyth Show 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
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‘Explosive’ Summerland wildfire creating conditions ‘never seen before’FireAug 82 min read
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RCMP report a possible fatality from massive Summerland fireFireAug 81 min read
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B.C. premier declares wildfire state of emergencyFireAug 83 min read
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As massive B.C. wildfire raged, groups worked to rescue livestock, animalsFireAug 82 min read
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B.C. murder case acquittal due to tainted evidence leaves shock, confusionCanadaAug 96 min read
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Video captures Faulder residents rescuing their dogs from vehicle surrounded by flamesFireAug 81 min read
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Video shows rapid night growth of Bald Range fire near SummerlandFireAug 81 min read
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Quebec premier open to allowing US wines on store shelves, with conditionsPolitics18 mins1 min read
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Perez Hilton in ‘serious but stable’ condition, will need surgery, family saysEntertainment1 hour3 min read
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Liberal MP Shaun Chen says he’s resigning over ‘significant’ health issuesPolitics1 hour1 min read
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Congo’s Ebola outbreak started months before official declaration: WHOWorld1 hour2 min read
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At least 73 dead after 7.4-magnitude earthquake hits western ColombiaWorld2 hours4 min read
Global News at 6 Toronto: Aug. 9
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CanadaGlobal News at 6 Toronto: Aug. 9
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Fire1 dead after cooking-related fire at Toronto apartment building
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CanadaCanadian broadcasting legend Lloyd Robertson dies at 92
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PoliticsOlivia Chow finally confirms she’s running for a second term at Toronto’s Mayor
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EntertainmentToronto fire crews melt Drake ice sculpture
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CrimeToronto man who killed 2 strangers 2 days apart found guilty of first-degree murder
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Congo’s Ebola outbreak started months before official declaration: WHOThe WHO regional director for Africa, Dr. Mohamed Yakub Janabi, said sequencing indicated the outbreak’s start, with some cases early wrongly attributing to malaria and typhoid.World1 hour
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At least 73 dead after 7.4-magnitude earthquake hits western ColombiaThe quake trapped residents under debris, leaving more injured and forcing people to evacuate their homes as far as the capital of Bogotá.World2 hours
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Man suspected of orchestrating Tupac killing to stand trial in Las VegasDuane 'Keffe D' Davis, 63, faces one charge of murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang in Shakur’s death.Trending2 hours
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Captain charged after boat capsizes in New York, killing woman and babyIn a statement to Global News, the NYPD said police received a 911 call reporting an overturned vessel in the vicinity of Liberty Island on Saturday at 10:25 p.m. local time.U.S. News3 hours
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Ottawa unveils $100M steel shipping rebate program as trade war continuesThe relief is meant to encourage companies that use steel in their manufacturing processes to turn to domestic suppliers rather than rely on the U.S. and other foreign suppliers.Canada3 hours
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Toronto man pleads guilty to wire fraud after posing as pilot for free flightsThe indictment said the former flight attendant used a fictitious employee identification card to obtain the free flights, according to the U.S. attorney's office.Canada4 hours
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Zuckerberg’s yacht did not hear call for maritime assist, says spokespersonThe crew of a yacht owned by Mark Zuckerberg did not hear a radio call for a maritime assist from a small skiff that ran out of fuel off the coast of Alaska, a spokesperson said.World4 hours
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Count Binface continues U.K. election run as ‘intergalactic space warrior’Binface, who has run against prime ministers past and present, was the first to throw his bucket in the ring when Reform U.K. leader Nigel Farage abruptly quit Parliament.World4 hours
The Curator
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Garage organization & storage ideas for a clutter-free spaceThe Curator
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Editor-approved travel essentials worth packing for every vacationThe Curator
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Best air fryers and dorm-friendly appliances for easy cooking in small spacesThe Curator
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Need a new work bag? These 7 laptop-friendly totes are worth buying this fallThe Curator
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Back-to-school outfits kids will actually want to wear this fallThe Curator
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Think linen is just for summer? These pieces will take you straight into fallThe Curator
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Back-to-school tech deals you can shop right nowThe Curator
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Garmin Bounce 2: The smartwatch parents are buying to stay connectedThe Curator
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The 9 best setting sprays for all-day, sweat-proof wear to try this summerThe Curator
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15 genius space-saving products for your home that *actually* workThe Curator
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