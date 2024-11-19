Global Calgary’s Paul Dunphy is retiring after 51 years in broadcasting

He has been welcomed into Calgarians’ homes on a nightly basis for nearly two generations, but soon he’ll be signing off the air one last time.

After 51 years as one of the city’s most esteemed broadcasters, Global Calgary weather specialist Paul Dunphy is retiring.

Dunphy, who has been a co-anchor of Global News since 1985, will be officially moving on from the anchor desk on Dec. 23, 2024.

He has also been the weather anchor for Global Lethbridge for the past 10 years.

Dunphy, started his broadcasting career in radio in 1974, before moving on to television and along the way he has worked with many of Calgary’s most venerable broadcasters including, Jimmy Hughes, Linda Olsen, Gord Gilles, Brenda Finley, Sandra Jantzen and the late Ed Whalen, who became a mentor and friend to Paul in his early years on air.

View image in full screen Global Calgary weather specialist Paul Dunphy started his career in broadcasting 49 years ago. Global Calgary

Forecasting and presenting the weather at Global Calgary since before satellite and radar imagery existed, as technology evolved, so did he, to become one of Calgary’s most respected and trusted weather anchors.

Reflecting on news of his retirement, Dunphy called it “bittersweet. I love this job and the people and I am sure I will miss both. I have really enjoyed interacting with viewers and I am sure that will still happen when I am out in public,” added Dunphy.

“It is always a pleasure to meet and chat with fans of Global on the street.”

In 2021, his impact on the industry and the city he loves was recognized when he was presented with an RTDNA lifetime achievement award.

View image in full screen In 2021, Global Calgary weather specialist Paul Dunphy was honoured with an RTDNA lifetime achievement award. Global Calgary

Reacting to news of his retirement, his former co-anchor, the now-retired Linda Olsen, said, “Paul is truly an icon in broadcasting and a beloved and exceptional person. His humour, kindness and sincerity that you see on-air every night are truly genuine.”

“Paul has always been the gold standard as a professional,” added Olsen. “He has always shown kindness and grace to everyone, and while being at the top of his career, has maintained a supportive and humble way about him. I am grateful for our long history as colleagues and friends.”

View image in full screen Paul Dunphy’s former co-host Linda Olsen describes him as ‘an icon’ in broadcasting, known for his kindness, sincerity and sense of humour,. Global News

Station manager of Global Calgary, Carmela Gentile, says, “It has been such an honour to work with Paul for the last 11 years. He’s a true gentleman and we will miss his passion for weather and our audience but I wish him and his wife the very best as they enjoy this next chapter together.”

Known as a world traveller, Dunphy and his wife have visited more than 30 countries, but he always loves to return home to Calgary.

“There’s nothing like your home town,” said Dunphy. “Calgary is where I grew up and I feel at home. Calgarians are warm, courteous, and kind. The best of the best live here and I love everything about this city.”

Dunphy holds a black belt in Tae Kwon Do and is an avid animal lover. He supports the Calgary Humane Society and The Alberta Institute of Wildlife Conservation as well as the Vecova Centre for Disability Services and Research.

Asked what has been the best part of the job, Dunphy quoted an old expression: “Find a job you love and you’ll never have to work a day in your life sums up my feelings about this job. It’s been more of a hobby and a passion than work.”

As for what he’ll miss the most, Dunphy said, “The people — all of them.”