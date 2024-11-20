Friend says diamond ring stolen off 85-year-old’s hand at Abbotsford mall

Send this page to someone via email

The friend of an 85-year-old woman who was robbed of her engagement ring is speaking out in the hopes that it can be found again.

Elysia Artinian told Global News her friend was shopping at Sevenoaks Mall in Abbotsford when a woman approached her, asking if she could help her to her vehicle.

Artinian’s friend, who was too traumatized to talk about the incident, suffers from Parkinsons and has an injured hand so she declined.

However, Artinian said the woman insisted.

Once they got to her car, the woman “viciously” ripped her engagement ring off her finger and ran, according to Artinian.

One person ran after the woman but was unable to track her.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“She’s in shock,” Artinian said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think all her friends and family and everyone who’s heard this story are all enraged. Because it could’ve been anyone. But it was my 85-year-old friend who doesn’t have any family here.”

4:12 B.C. seniors advocate launches survey on ageism in province

The ring is a pear-shaped diamond ring in a white gold setting.

Artinian said this is the second time in weeks that her friend has been robbed.

She said that in October her home was broken into

Artinian said the incidents have left her friend feeling unsafe in her community.

Abbotsford police put out a post on social media saying they are investigating a robbery.

They said the suspect, who appears to be a woman in her 40s, left the area in a grey vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police.