Crime

Friend says diamond ring stolen off 85-year-old’s hand at Abbotsford mall

By Amy Judd & Jennifer Palma Global News
Posted November 20, 2024 8:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calls for justice for senior robbed of engagement ring'
Calls for justice for senior robbed of engagement ring
A friend of the 85-year-old woman who was robbed of her engagement ring in Abbotsford is speaking out about the attack. Jennifer Palma reports.
The friend of an 85-year-old woman who was robbed of her engagement ring is speaking out in the hopes that it can be found again.

Elysia Artinian told Global News her friend was shopping at Sevenoaks Mall in Abbotsford when a woman approached her, asking if she could help her to her vehicle.

Artinian’s friend, who was too traumatized to talk about the incident, suffers from Parkinsons and has an injured hand so she declined.

However, Artinian said the woman insisted.

Once they got to her car, the woman “viciously” ripped her engagement ring off her finger and ran, according to Artinian.

One person ran after the woman but was unable to track her.

“She’s in shock,” Artinian said.

“I think all her friends and family and everyone who’s heard this story are all enraged. Because it could’ve been anyone. But it was my 85-year-old friend who doesn’t have any family here.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. seniors advocate launches survey on ageism in province'
B.C. seniors advocate launches survey on ageism in province
The ring is a pear-shaped diamond ring in a white gold setting.

Artinian said this is the second time in weeks that her friend has been robbed.

She said that in October her home was broken into

Artinian said the incidents have left her friend feeling unsafe in her community.

Abbotsford police put out a post on social media saying they are investigating a robbery.

They said the suspect, who appears to be a woman in her 40s, left the area in a grey vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police.

